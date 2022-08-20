The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

