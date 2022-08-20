Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

