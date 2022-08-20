Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HUTCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 19th

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance

HUTCY stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Get Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 5G, 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand. The company also provides mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech, as well as Wi-Fi and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.