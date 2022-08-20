Insider Selling: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Sells $23,533.80 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,674,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,828.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.
- On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43.
Groupon Price Performance
NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.98 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.