Insider Selling: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Sells $23,533.80 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,674,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,828.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In acquired 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $10.98 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

