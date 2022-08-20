Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,258,196 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $48.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

