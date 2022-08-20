Country Club Bank GFN Invests $303,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,496 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

