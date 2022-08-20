3,230 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $339,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $478,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $413,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

