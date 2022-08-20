AMG National Trust Bank Has $621,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $111.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93.

