Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $514,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

