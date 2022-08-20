Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 6,580 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

