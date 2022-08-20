Country Club Bank GFN Invests $285,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

