Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

