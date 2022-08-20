Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 564 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

