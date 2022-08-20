AMG National Trust Bank Has $468,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,681,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 155,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,539,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

