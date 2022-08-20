KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.