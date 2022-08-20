Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

