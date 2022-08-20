Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,418,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 178.5% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

