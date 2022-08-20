AMG National Trust Bank Invests $617,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.69 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.