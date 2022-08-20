AMG National Trust Bank Invests $617,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.69 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

