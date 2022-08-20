Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

