AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

