Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 9,359 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.