Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,930,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $200,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $190.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

