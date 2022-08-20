Country Club Bank GFN Takes $519,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $379.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

