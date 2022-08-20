AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

