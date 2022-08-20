Country Club Bank GFN Invests $605,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

