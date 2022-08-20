AGF Investments Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

