AGF Investments Inc. Sells 9,724 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

