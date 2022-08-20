AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,740 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 328,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 301,328 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

