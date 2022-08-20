Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

ITHAX Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITHXW opened at $0.38 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36.

