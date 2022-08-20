Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Welltower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.