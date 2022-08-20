AGF Investments Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in International Paper by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Paper by 48.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IP opened at $43.59 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

