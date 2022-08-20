Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGUU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Argus Capital by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 541,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 228,475 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,518,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argus Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Argus Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.