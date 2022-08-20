20,700 Shares in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Burtech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKH. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,385,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

