AGF Investments Inc. Takes $802,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Insider Activity at Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

