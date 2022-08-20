NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 112.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,349 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 303,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132,930 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

