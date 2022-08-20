Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

