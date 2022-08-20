18,980 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

