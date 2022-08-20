74,575 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 604,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 631,694 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Stem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stem by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,039,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,107.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

