AGF Investments Inc. Buys 32,176 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

