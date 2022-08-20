Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU) Stake Decreased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOGOU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

