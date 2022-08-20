Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCGet Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.7 %

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 709,653 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

