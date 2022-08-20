Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.7 %

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 709,653 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

