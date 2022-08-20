agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

AGL stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.76. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,051,251 shares of company stock valued at $292,807,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

