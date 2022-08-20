ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at ReneSola

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $410,692.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480,546.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReneSola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ReneSola by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ReneSola by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ReneSola by 61.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.