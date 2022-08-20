Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.3 %

Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

