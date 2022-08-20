Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.3 %
Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consilium Acquisition Corp I (CSLM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.