Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMLD opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.