Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Arisz Acquisition were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000.

Arisz Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ARIZU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

About Arisz Acquisition

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

