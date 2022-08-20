Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $661,000.

NASDAQ:JMACU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

