Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCB. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

AGCB opened at $9.90 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

