Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHLU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

