Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,935,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSAU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

